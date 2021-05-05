Wipes manufacturer Kimberly-Clark Corp. has settled a lawsuit with Charleston, South Carolina’s public works commissioners, vowing to improve the “flushability” of its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes, and improve its package labelling.

The Charleston Water System’s recently filed lawsuit alleged that packaged wipes were dubiously labelled “flushable” and instead “wreaked havoc” by clogging local sewer systems. In 2020 alone, the utility claims that flushed wipes cost about $250,000 in maintenance to remove them from sewers and wastewater treatment plants.

Kimberly-Clark is admitting no wrongdoing under the settlement, which has yet to be approved by the court, and has no plans to disclose financial details about the cost of modifications to its manufacturing.

The settlement is being seen as a benchmark for an industry that has a number of outstanding legal actions against wipe manufacturers. The typical argument in these cases is that “flushable” wipes do not disintegrate as effectively as toilet paper and can wrap or “rope” around other wipes and debris to cause clogs, “fatbergs” and other treatment problems, “making them costly and difficult to manually remove,” the Charleston Water System lawsuit alleged.

The utility company filed suit against several manufacturers and retailers that sell disposable wipes. The defendants named in the suit are Costco, CVS, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Procter & Gamble, Target, Walgreens and Wal-Mart.

While those cases continue, under the Kimberly-Clark Corp. settlement, the Scott toilet paper manufacturer agreed to make Cottonelle wipes meet the wastewater industry’s flushability standards by May 2022.

In its own flushability testing, the Charleston Water System recently found that out of seven leading personal wipes sold in the U.S., marketed as “flushable”, only Cottonelle wipes would actually dissolve in sewer systems. The slosh box tests indicated that the Cottonelle product passed the IWSFG 2020 standard of 80% dissolvability and actually reached into the 90% zone.