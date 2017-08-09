The International Water Services Flushability Group (IWSFG) has launched their website, featuring updates on the collaborative international effort to develop and enforce standards for flushable products.

The IWSFG is comprised of water associations, utilities and professionals seeking to provide clear guidance on what should and should not be flushed down the toilet, to protect customers, wastewater systems, their workers, and the environment.

The IWSFG has developed criteria for items that can be flushed down the toilet. These criteria seek to address the key aspects of the International Water Industry Statement on Flushability that was released on September 22, 2016, and signed by over 250 water organizations worldwide, that to be flushable a product must:

Break into small pieces quickly; Not be buoyant; Not contain plastic or regenerated cellulose but only contain materials which will readily degrade in a range of natural environments.

On July 24, 2017, the IWSFG released its draft flushability standards for public comment. Comments are due September 1, 2017. The IWSFG will then meet to address the comments and where agreed by the group, amend the standard. The process to approve the final standards will be consistent with that used by the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO).

Please note anyone wishing to submit comments must request the comment template. The standards and more information on how to submit are available at: www.wsfg.org/iwsfg-flushability-guidelines

For more information on the International Water Services Flushability Group and its members, visit: www.iwsfg.org