Addressing industrial wastewater management strategies

By Marc Hunt
Companies with their own wastewater management facilities are facing a number of challenges. The key issue is space, as there’s often no more room for expansion to handle increasing wastewater management demands. So, they have to improve the technologies they are using, upgrade their infrastructure, and streamline wastewater management processes.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s October 2023 issue:
