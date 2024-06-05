By Patrick Kiely
In almost all regions of North America, municipal wastewater treatment plants are surrounded by industry affecting their daily influent and resulting effluent. “Industry” has become synonymous with “unpredictability”, from the upstream distillery randomly dumping wastewater filled with high organic matter, to local manufacturing plants discharging toxic effluent.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2024 issue:
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.