Hamilton unveils final Woodward wastewater plant upgrades

City of Hamilton officials have announced the completion of six years and $340-million in upgrades to the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant, part of which are designed to cut phosphorus loading to Hamilton Harbour by 500 tonnes over the next decade.

Hamilton Harbour Remedial Action Plan coordinator, Kristin O’Connor, says the Woodward WWTP upgrades mark the first time in over 100 years that wastewater will no longer be the strongest contributor of phosphorus to the harbour.

“It is exciting to reach this important milestone in improving water quality,” O’Connor announced in a November 10 statement. “This upgrade brings us closer to realizing the Remedial Action Plan vision of Hamilton Harbour being a vibrant centrepiece of our community.”

The upgrades elevate the Woodward plant’s final treatment process from a secondary to tertiary (third) level. This will allow the plant to reach strict discharge limits described by the Hamilton Harbour Remedial Action Plan for phosphorus, ammonia and suspended solids, according to local officials.

Sub-projects at the Woodward plant included electrical system upgrades, a new chlorine contact tank, a new raw sewage pumping station, and collection system control to support wet weather and flooding control initiatives. The new pumping station can pump around 1,700 megalitres per day, an increase from the former pumping station’s capacity of 1,300 megalitres.

“This project is a testament to what can be accomplished when all three levels of government work together and invest in shared goals,” announced Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath, who noted that the project saw $100 million each from the federal government and Ontario, with the remainder funded through the City of Hamilton. It is the largest investment in the city’s history.

The upgrades project was led by Jacobs as prime consultant, and AECOM.

