Metro Vancouver’s liquid waste committee is looking to move forward with a $60.6 million bid for a consulting engineering services contract to Fraser Delta Group for the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades in Richmond, British Columbia.

The upgrades for the 61-year-old wastewater treatment plant are expected to eventually surpass $10 billion as it remains one of the last in the region to require a minimum of secondary treatment to meet the federal Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations.

“Metro Vancouver is seeking a consultant who can explore options for prolonging the use of the existing primary plant, prioritizing delivery of secondary treatment, and consider phasing of other components to help address cost sustainability for the projects,” states Metro Vancouver’s request for proposal issued in summer 2023, which garnered just a single bid.

The proposal received from the Fraser Delta Group is a fully integrated joint venture between AECOM Canada Ltd. and Jacobs Consultancy Canada Inc.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

The Fraser Delta Group consortium has retained four sub-consultants, one of the sub-consultants having two additional subconsultants, four with head offices in Canada:

WSP Canada will provide geotechnical and environmental services

Local Practice with sub-consultants Space2Place and Miller Hull will provide building and landscape architectural services

Kerr Wood Leidal will provide resource recovery design services

SenezCo will provide building code specialty services.

The project, which marks the largest capital program ever undertaken by Metro Vancouver, aims to upgrade the current treatment plant while also implementing ecological restoration initiatives.

The region has set a target of 2039 to complete the sewage plant upgrades.

The committee said that it will endorse the contract to the regional board on July 26.