Environmental Science & Engineering Magazine is hosting a two-hour technical webinar on March 21st to discuss the opportunities, challenges, and key take-aways surrounding the Toronto Western Hospital’s wastewater energy transfer (WET) project.

As one of the largest projects of its kind, join speakers from the City of Toronto, R.V. Anderson, and Noventa Energy Partners, and discover how this innovative technology harnesses wastewater to provide 90% of the heating and cooling requirements at Toronto Western Hospital.

Expert speakers will share insights and lessons learned from this ongoing project, which aims to cut CO 2 emissions by 250,000 tonnes over the next 30 years.

Speakers

Mark Bruder is a Structural Engineer (P.Eng. in Ontario), Envision Sustainability Professional (ENV SP), Project Manager, and Senior Associate at R.V. Anderson Associates Limited (RVA). He earned a B.E.Sc. in Civil & Structural Engineering from Western University in 2008. He has over 17 years of diverse experience in civil engineering infrastructure projects in the fields of water, wastewater, district energy, municipal, urban development, and amusement park rides/attractions.

Fernando Carou, B.A.Sc, P.Eng., City of Toronto – Environment & Climate Division. Fernando is responsible for accelerating environment and climate action in Toronto through partnerships and innovation. He leads a multi-disciplinary team focused on creating, developing, and operating best-in-class programs, policies, and projects for net-zero development, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.

Cam Quinn is Senior Project Manager at Noventa, who oversees the detailed design, construction, commissioning, start-up, and operations for all of Noventa’s projects, including the Wastewater Energy Transfer™ project at Toronto Western Hospital. He is a licensed Professional Chemical Engineer with over 10 years of experience in the energy industry and holds a master’s from the University of Cambridge. He previously worked for North West Redwater Partnership in Alberta and was involved from the conceptual design through to commercial operation of the 50,000 barrel-per-day Sturgeon Refinery.

Learn more and register for the webinar by clicking here.