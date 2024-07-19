A new research project is underway to determine whether recycled phosphate from incinerated sewage sludge ash could be used as an ingredient in animal feed and offer a sustainable alternative to mined phosphorus.

European circular economy company, EasyMining, is collaborating with Denmark’s Aarhus University and the Danish feed company, DLG, to extract the phosphorus and evaluate how well newly-weaned pigs digest the recycled nutrient when transitioning their diets.

“Transitioning to a circular economy is essential for building a sustainable society,” said EasyMining Project Manager, Sara Stiernström, in a statement. “Phosphorus is crucial in this context. Recycling phosphorus from sewage sludge ash ensures local production, enhancing countries’ resilience and food security.”

The project’s partners state that the incineration step prior to extraction ensures that the raw material doesn’t contain organic contaminants, microplastics, pathogens or prions. The heavy metals in the ash are also separated.

EasyMining’s extraction process, dubbed Ash2Phos, consists of three steps: an acidic step, an alkaline step where intermediate products are produced, and lastly, a conversion step where the intermediates are processed into final products.

The research project — critical for potential European Union approval of recycled feed phosphate as a sustainable feed ingredient — will also compare recycled feed phosphate with other common phosphorus sources, such as di-calcium phosphate and mono-calcium phosphate, according to EasyMining.

Tina Skau Nielsen, associate professor at Aarhus University, says the team will transition the piglets to one of four diets: a basal diet without added phosphorus, or the basal diet with recycled feed phosphate, as well as diets with mono-calcium phosphate or di-calcium phosphate.

“Using recycled phosphorus from sewage sludge as a feed phosphate will help substitute virgin materials and save significant CO₂ emissions,” announced Troels Olesen, VP of animal nutrition at DLG. “Recycled phosphorus in animal feed aligns with the EU’s Green Deal and Farm-to-Fork strategy, and furthermore, lives up to our own strategy where we aim to develop and deliver solutions to a sustainable future for the agribusiness,” he added.