By Dennis J. Gregor

A frequent concern with the use of ultrasound is that the ultrasonic vibration could result in cell lysing that could release the microcystin toxins stored within the blue-green algae cell. However, new demonstrations show ultrasound does not result in cavitation, and consequently, does not lyse the blue-green algae cells.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s April 2023 issue: