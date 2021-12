By Patrick D. Hill

During the winter months, the City of Dauphin, Manitoba’s wastewater treatment lagoon is typically covered in a thick layer of ice. That posed a problem, as extremely low lagoon temperatures affect ammonia levels, which are regulated, when effluent is released into the Vermillion River in the spring. Read how the city used new technology to keep ammonia in check, even during the winter cold.

