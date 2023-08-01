By Murari Raghavan and Matthew Malone



There are many benefits of reducing significant inflow and infiltration (I&I), including obvious advantages over adding more conveyance and treatment capacity in a system. Civica Infrastructure Inc., in partnership with several municipalities in Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area, has successfully reduced the amount of private-side I&I

through a public-private-partnership.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s August 2023 issue: