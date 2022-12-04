By Ibrahim Alper Basar, Huan Liu and Cigdem Eskicioglu

Hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) is a biomass processing technology that has recently become prominent in the wastewater treatment field. It could address a number of the issues regarding sludge management in wastewater treatment plants. HTL is a thermochemical biomass conversion method that mimics the natural formation of petroleum converted from dead biomass under high temperature and high pressure, which takes millions of years.

ES&E Magazine's December 2022 issue

