By Greg Bock

There are a number of products on the market that will either break up a grease cap or remove hydrogen sulfide gas in the air space of wastewater lift stations. However, Anue Water Technologies has a system that will break up the grease cap, oxidize water-based sulfides and leave a residual layer of ozone in the air space addressing hydrogen sulfide gas in the air.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2022 issue: