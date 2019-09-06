Comparing spiral and corrugated tube heat exchangers for wastewater

Spiral heat exchangers are synonymous with wastewater treatment due to high-fouling risks, viscous fluids and fibres or solids content. However, in many situations the performance of corrugated tube heat exchangers are equal to, or better than, spiral designs. Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s October 2019 issue below.
