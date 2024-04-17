Centrifuge decanter helps WWTP achieve 30% solids sludge cake

By Robert Rhea
Experiencing a consistently solid cake is just one of the benefits of switching separation technologies for a wastewater treatment plant that serves nearly 50,000 people in Northwest Ohio. The added bonus is a significant cost savings when fewer chemicals are required during the process that included an upgrade from a belt press to a centrifuge decanter.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s April 2024 issue:
