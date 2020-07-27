After nearly four years of construction, a group of 600 construction workers are busy entering the final stretch of construction for British Columbia’s massive $775-million wastewater treatment project for the Capital Regional District (CRD).

With crews still active in Victoria, Esquimalt and Saanich, the majority of the project’s construction will conclude over the summer, before it enters the commissioning phase for the new infrastructure, project officials say.

The wastewater treatment project includes three main project components, including the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant, the residuals treatment facility, and the conveyance system that includes upgrades to the conveyance network and the construction of pump stations and pipes.

“While construction is ongoing, the public health emergency is impacting construction progress and may delay some interim project milestones, such as the transition to commissioning,” states a recent quarterly project report from the Core Area Liquid Waste Management Committee. “However, based on current progress, the Wastewater Treatment Project remains on schedule to meet the regulatory deadline for treatment by the end of 2020.”

Progress on the project’s pump stations has seen Clover Point Pump Station relocate and install new screens. This means crews can start modifying the existing pump station and allow the upgraded pump station to pump wastewater to the new McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant. At Macaulay Point, the building has been erected and siding installed, as mechanical and electrical work continues on site. The tower crane has also been demobilized at Macaulay Point, where the Macaulay forcemain work is complete with all pipes installed and tested.

According to an update from project officials, more than 99% of the residual solids conveyance line is completed. All major equipment is now installed and all buildings have been built on site with exterior work complete. Work is now focused on finishing the interior of the buildings. After the new residuals treatment facility at the Hartland Landfill is complete, waste will be transformed into an alternative energy source in the form of Class A biosolids. The facility will have the capacity to treat more than 14,000 dry tonnes of residuals per year, and its treatment processing tanks will be covered with odour-control systems.

Excavation is currently underway for the 5,000 m3 attenuation tank in Saanich, following installation of reinforced concrete piles that are required to minimize the footprint of the excavation.

The Trent forcemain, 1.9 kilometres of pipe being installed in the Fairfield neighbourhood of Victoria, began construction in the spring. Construction has started with relocating an existing water main and chamber.

In terms of the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant, the exterior finishing of the building is nearing completion and the inside of the operations and maintenance building is being painted. The multi-level green roof is being installed and the areas around the plant are being backfilled. Wastewater will begin flowing through the plant later this summer as testing of the system commences.

In May 2019 the CRD Board approved an increase in the project’s budget by $10 million to $775 million.