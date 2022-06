By George Koch

In a first for Canada, Calgary’s Bonnybrook Wastewater Treatment Plant will soon be using all of its biogas as the primary fuel source to meet its needs for electrical power and industrial steam for its advanced treatment process. The Cogeneration Expansion Project is currently undergoing commissioning and system operational testing, in preparation for handover to the City of Calgary this year.

