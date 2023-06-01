By Justin Gouthreau

The Humber Treatment Plant uses a system of biofilter tanks to reduce odour and emissions. During replacement of the biofilter media and tank clean-out, it was decided to improve the integrity of the tank containment. This involved the installation of a geomembrane lining system within the tank, as an added level of protection against any leakage.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2023 issue: