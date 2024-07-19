Vancouver-based predictive analytics company infinitii ai inc., partnering with AECOM, has won a bid to offer its flowworks real-time data monitoring software at 112 sites for the City of Hamilton’s Wastewater Quality Management System.

The implementation will include flow monitoring at 60 sanitary sites and 52 combined sites throughout Hamilton, prior to two other phases of the Citywide Wastewater / Combined Flow Monitoring Program going out to tender.

The new contract marks the second time in 2024 that infinitii ai and AECOM will partner with the City of Hamilton. In February, Hamilton selected infinitii ai’s software for a two-year Combined Sewer Overflow Outfall Flow Monitoring Program at 17 locations, with analytics to be provided by AECOM. Under the previous contract, infinitii ai provided access to its software, while AECOM created customized views of the data that best fit Hamilton’s requirements, and made any necessary changes at the field level.

“We are delighted with this latest win in Hamilton and that our partnership has once again led to this recognition of infinitii ai’s leadership in predictive analytics,” stated infinitii ai CEO, Jean Charles Phaneuf, in a statement.

Phanuef said his company’s software already serves more than 90% of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area population.

The company’s predictive analytics software suite performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, and sets alarms through a single interface that aggregates various types of data from any source. It is also the data platform for machine learning software products, including infinitii auto i&i for automated detailed analysis of storm events related to inflow & infiltration.

infinitii ai’s predictive analytics tools have been used in recent years for cities such as Toronto, Los Angeles, and Boston, as well as York Region, and a recent contract with Peel Region.