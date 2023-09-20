Acoustic inspection proving to be a game-changer for sewer maintenance

By Chase Mendell
Maintaining an efficient and reliable sewer system is a critical task for any city. To meet these challenges, innovative technologies are being employed to streamline maintenance processes and reduce costs. One such technology is acoustic inspection, which is a fast, low-cost, and highly effective method for assessing small-diameter gravity sewer lines.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s October 2023 issue:
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.