In what’s being called a “landmark project” for Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, $32.5 million in funding will go towards replacing portions of the existing stormwater sewer in the downtown area for the city of nearly 100,000 residents.

The joint municipal and provincial funding will advance work to replace the Halifax Regional Municipality community’s existing stormwater sewer from Starr Park to Dartmouth Cove, helping to prevent floods and ready the system for the impacts of climate change, local officials said.

“This is a landmark project for downtown Dartmouth that we’re very excited to be supporting,” announced Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MLA for Dartmouth East. “It will make a huge difference, both in improving the aging stormwater system and in improving an area of downtown Dartmouth where people walk, bike and drive every day.”

Halifax Water’s acting General Manager, Kenda MacKenzie, explained that the upgrades will continue the “daylighting of Sawmill Creek” as an integral part of Dartmouth’s stormwater management strategy. Daylighting refers to removing artificial impediments such as concrete or pavement that may increase nutrient pollution, degrade habitats, and increase downstream flooding. In this case, it will involve further removal of the creek’s metal culvert.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

There will also be upgrades to the surrounding pedestrian-heavy corridor and the intersection of Prince Albert Road, Portland Street and Alderney Drive, provincial officials said. The reconfigured area is expected to create more park space and improve traffic.

The new funding will also support a small pool in Starr Park, which will be a resting place for fish swimming between Halifax Harbour and Dartmouth’s system of lakes, as well as a habitat for birds and small amphibians.

Halifax Water Regional Development Charge will put forth $4.3 million for the project.

The upgrades are expected to be completed in phases over the next few years to reduce the amount of long-term traffic interruptions.

The regional municipality is currently investigating the cost and timeline to upgrade what it calls “insubstantial and undersized infrastructure”, including wooden cross-culverts transferred to the region from the province.