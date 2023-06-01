Monitoring runoff helps protect health of Great Barrier Reef

By Ben Ferguson and Shaun Fisher

Sediment, nutrient and pesticide run-off from catchments is contributing to the pressures on marine ecosystems along the Queensland, Australia coast, including the Great Barrier Reef and Moreton Bay. Quantifying the amounts of these constituents in runoff (in both concentration and tonnage) is critical to the effective management of these risks.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2023 issue: