By Barbara Robinson
Across Canada, there are still millions of residential home roofs connected via downspouts directly into the sanitary sewer system. Starting with Ontario, and working concurrently with the federal government, Norton Engineering has developed an efficient and cost-effective solution to finally get these illegal, outdated connections eliminated.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s April 2024 issue:
