The City of Hamilton has selected infinitii ai inc.’s software for a two-year Combined Sewer Overflow Outfall Flow Monitoring program at 17 locations, with analytics to be provided by AECOM.

In 2020, the City of Hamilton launched a website for real-time monitoring and public reporting of wastewater overflows and bypasses, but still needed to install flow metering for a number of outfall sites.

infinitii ai will provide access to its software, while AECOM will help to create customized views of the data that best fits what Hamilton wants, as well as make any necessary changes at the field level.

“We are pleased with our partnership and that Hamilton has recognized infinitii ai’s leadership in predictive analytics for smart cities,” announced infinitii ai CEO, Jean Charles Phaneuf, in a statement.

infinitii ai said it has partnerships with engineering and IT companies, including AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial and SCG Flowmetrix.

Vancouver-based infinitii ai’s predictive analytics tools have been used in recent years for cities such as Toronto, Los Angeles, and Boston, as well as York Region, and a recent contract with Peel Region.

The scope of work may also be expanded to provide design support services for the retrofit and future implementation of some of the temporary monitoring locations as permanent monitoring locations, company officials said.

infinitii ai said its flowworks real-time data monitoring software was selected by Hamilton because the technology sets alarms through a single interface that aggregates all types of data from any source. It is also the data platform for machine learning for a suite of software products that can analyze storm events related to inflow and infiltration, sensor data shifts and outliers, and data transformation and streaming analytics.

The monitoring program comes on the heels of Hamilton unveiling $340 million in upgrades to the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant in late 2023.