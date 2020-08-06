Contech® Engineered Solutions announced that the Stormwater Management StormFilter® has been verified in accordance with ISO 14034 Environmental Management – Environmental Technology Verification (ETV). Data from both laboratory and third-party field monitoring studies provided the basis for the StormFilter performance claims.

ISO 14034 ETV is an international standard developed with Canadian participation that provides a protocol for third-party verification of technology performance claims. The verification means engineers, developers, regulators and others can have confidence that the performance claims of the StormFilter are valid, credible and supported by high quality, independent test data and information.

The Stormwater Management StormFilter is a stormwater treatment device that uses rechargeable, media-filled cartridges to absorb and retain the most challenging pollutants from stormwater runoff including total suspended solids, hydrocarbons, nutrients, metals and other common pollutants.

According to Contech, the StormFilter is unique in that multiple media options are available to meet a variety of targeted pollutants. The StomFilter with Phosphosorb® media provides the highest Total Phosphorus removal rate of all ETV verified stormwater filter technologies.

“Without credible performance claims, specifiers have had to rely on the claims made by stormwater treatment manufactures that use different testing protocols,” said Jeremy Gray, filtration product manager at Contech. “The independent verification of the StormFilter by ETV allows customers to make more informed decisions when evaluating which stormwater treatment technology to implement.”

The StormFilter now joins Contech’s CDS® hydrodynamic separator in achieving ISO 14034 ETV verification. Click here to learn more about the StormFilter or visit www.conteches.com.