Challenges, opportunities for beneficial reuse of stormwater management pond sediment

By Francine Kelly-Hooper, Krista Barfoot, Luicito Dela Cruz and Glenna Pike

Thousands of stormwater management (SWM) ponds are engineered to provide flood protection and water quality treatment for urban developments across Canada. The routine removal of accumulated sediments is required in order to maintain flood control and water quality treatment efficiencies. However, waste disposal fees can cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars for each pond.

Read about possible reuse opportunities and challenges in ES&E Magazine’s October 2022 issue. See article references and tables below.

