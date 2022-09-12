Resiliency and Regeneration: The Next Stage in Business Sustainability

The pandemic dramatically affected the way we do business, interact with each other, and operate as a society. It gave us a taste of what global disruptions can to do local economies and provided lessons we can apply to future challenges, such as the climate crisis.

Impacts from climate change are increasingly making themselves felt, affecting supply chains, human health and infrastructure. This leaves us with a pressing question: How can businesses prepare themselves to thrive in the coming years?

Join Partners in Project Green for an interdisciplinary forum discussing resiliency and regeneration, and what that means for the next stage in business sustainability. The 2022 Fall Forum takes place November 10, 2022 at the Pearson Convention Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Along with thought provoking keynote speakers, action oriented breakout sessions will provide roadmaps to resiliency.

Financing Net Zero – committing to reducing your impact is a start, but how do you pay for it?

Building a Climate Resilient Business – how do you know what your climate risks are, and how to mitigate them?

Leading the Way through Social Impact – how do we support employees and communities in the transition to a clean and just economy?

Being back in person provides opportunities to connect with like minded professionals on these important topics. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with innovative technology & service providers and network with other participants.

To register or learn more, visit partnersinprojectgreen.com/fall-forum.

About Partners in Project Green

Partners in Project Green, a program of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) in partnership with Toronto Pearson, is a non-profit member-based community of leaders advancing environmental action and economic prosperity across the Greater Toronto Area. Comprised of businesses, government, institutions and utilities, PPG helps businesses lower operational costs while integrating environmental and social responsibility into their business models.