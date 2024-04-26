Numbered company 1230934 Ontario Limited and Waste Wood Disposal Ltd. have been fined for breaches of the Ontario Water Resources Act (OWRA) and the Environmental Protection Act (EPA) in relation to improper waste management practices and non-compliance with provincial orders.

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks laid charges over waste management practices discovered at a waste disposal transfer site in Dresden, Ontario. Waste Wood Disposal Ltd. operated the site, which was owned by the numbered company.

A provincial bulletin states that in December 2019, the ministry was informed that greenhouse waste was being piled at the site and that liquid leachate was running off from the material.

“On various dates during December 2019 and January 2020, ministry staff inspected the site and observed large quantities of waste with pools of leachate at the sides and noted a strong rotting odor,” the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, announced in a statement.

Ministry staff also observed a well pumphouse at the site in poor condition in close proximity to the waste. Dark liquid was pooled around the base of the pumphouse and there was black frothy liquid in the well pit, states the bulletin.

In January 2020, ministry staff issued an order to the companies requiring them to undertake the following:

Remove leachate from inside and around the on-site pumphouse

Submit a detailed abatement plan to the ministry with proposed actions to deal with the discharge of odor from waste or leachate at the site

Cease permitting, causing or arranging for the deposit of waste at the site.

None of the requirements in the ministry Order were met by the compliance deadlines, states the provincial bulletin.

Additionally, based on aerial photography of the site taken in January 2020, the ministry determined that 8,613 tonnes of waste was present at the site, contrary to the 75-tonne approval limit issued to Waste Wood Disposal Ltd.

Waste Wood Disposal Ltd. was fined $37,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $9,250; 1230934 Ontario Limited was fined $15,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $3,750.