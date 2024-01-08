BWH Hotels joins Call2Recycle for hotel battery recycling program

BWH Hotels (BWH), widely known for its Best Western brand, has collaborated with the Call2Recycle battery recycling program to become the first major company in the Canadian hospitality sector to include large-scale battery recycling as part of a sustainability strategy.

The BWH network includes some 19 brands across 4,300 hotels worldwide. The hotels use batteries in a range of devices such as sensors, smoke detectors, door locks, clocks and TV remotes.

To date, 47 BWH hotels in eight Canadian provinces and territories have joined the Call2Recycle battery recycling program, with more to join in 2024.

“This significant step forward is a testament to our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship,” announced Michael Morton, VP of Brand Management and Member Services at BWH Hotels, in a statement. “Aligned with our global EPC program [Earth, People, Community], this collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering sustainable hotel operations that not only safeguard our environment but contribute to the wellbeing of the communities we serve worldwide.”

BWH officials said the battery recycling venture falls under its global “Because We Care” program aimed at increasing sustainable practices and reducing the carbon footprint across the hotel network.

“We are excited to see BWH leading the way for new sustainability and battery recycling efforts in the hospitality sector,” announced Call2Recycle Canada President, Joe Zenobio, in a statement. “Hotels are major users of battery-powered devices, and BWH’s recycling commitment will allow us to recycle greater volumes of used batteries and divert them from landfills, making a critical difference to protect the environment.”

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle says it has diverted over 40 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills.