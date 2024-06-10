Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Englobe Corporation, a prominent Canadian firm specializing in engineering, environmental, and inspection services.

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Englobe employs 2,800 professionals for civil, building, geotechnical, and environmental engineering, as well as material testing and consulting services. The company completes more than 25,000 projects annually for public and private sector clients, primarily in the transportation, water, buildings, and power sectors.

Englobe will be rebranded as Colliers in 2025. Colliers will acquire a significant controlling interest in Englobe for approximately US$475 million in cash, payable at closing. The transaction will not include Englobe’s material management and beneficial reuse operations across the U.K., France, and Canada.

Englobe President, Mike Cormier, announced in a statement that joining such a global brand will allow the company to accelerate growth and offer better services to clients.

“Colliers’ enterprising culture, decentralized operating style, focus on service excellence and employee engagement align well with Englobe’s key values, making Colliers the perfect partner for the next chapter of our journey,” Cormier said.

Colliers CEO Jay Hennick, announced in a statement that the acquisition of Englobe marks a significant entry for Colliers into the Canadian engineering marketplace and “aligns perfectly with our strategy of enhancing our growing professional services and investment management company with high-value, resilient, and essential services.”

Colliers Co-Chief Investment Officer, Elias Mulamoottil, said the deal builds on the company’s success in the U.S. and Australia, as it enters the Canadian engineering services market, a sector that complements its current leadership in Canadian project management.

“Englobe’s national footprint, deep public sector relationships, and infrastructure expertise put Colliers Canada in an enviable position to capitalize on industry tailwinds that drive this stable and predictable business,” Mulamoottil announced.

Under Colliers’ partnership model, Englobe’s senior leadership team and employee shareholders will remain as shareholders.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.