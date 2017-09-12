WSP acquires U.S. based groundwater and environmental engineering firm LBG

WSP Global Inc. announced its acquisition of Leggette, Brashears and Graham, Inc. (LBG), a 150-employee groundwater and environmental engineering services firm based in the U.S., on September 1, 2017.

WSP said the acquisition will “bolster” its water and environment practice by “increasing its groundwater geology capabilities, strengthening its environmental services expertise and expanding its national footprint.”

LBG brings seven decades of wide-ranging expertise in hydrogeology, groundwater and surface water modeling, dewatering and depressurization, environmental investigation and remediation, according to WSP.

“The addition of LBG to the WSP team, along with the 2016 acquisition of Schlumberger Water Services, further strengthens our market share in the water and environment sectors, while expanding our engineering and consulting services to private, municipal and federal clients,” said Gregory A. Kelly, president and CEO of WSP in the United States and Latin America.

Following this acquisition, WSP said its water and environment business line in the U.S. now comprises more than 600 employees in 40 locations across the country.

