WCWC’s Maintenancefest expands to four locations across Ontario

Maintenancefest has returned as the Walkerton Clean Water Centre (WCWC) hosts four hands-on training sessions for drinking water system operators across Ontario.

From June to October, drinking water system operators can participate in three training modules of their choice per day and earn up to 1.2 continuing education units (CEUs).

More than a dozen modules are available to choose from with topics ranging from frozen service connections to hydrostatic pressure testing, and recordkeeping requirements.

Each of the events runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with lunch and coffee provided.

Participants cycle through 6 of 10 training modules over the two days, so register early to ensure modules are still available.

Backflow & Cross Connection – Participants will review the concepts and causes of backflow and cross connection and be introduced to various backflow prevention equipment.

Basics of Utility Locates – This module will cover the basics of locating underground water infrastructure, including an overview of the equipment and technology typically used. Demonstration of locating techniques will be included in this module.

Chemical Dosing Equipment – Participants will identify various peristaltic and diaphragm pump components, and perform hands-on activities to demonstrate the ability to calibrate, disassemble, inspect and identify issues with pumps.

Continuous Free Chlorine Monitoring – This module provides participants with experience to complete calibration procedures for various chlorine analyzers and to understand maintenance and troubleshooting requirements for various chlorine analyzers.

Frozen Service Connections – Participants will learn to identify why service connections freeze and to recognize indicators to anticipate the potential for freezing. An overview of conventional thawing technology and procedures will be provided. Attendees will have an opportunity to construct/deconstruct a de-icer and participate in various thawing activities.

Leak Detection – This session will introduce participants to the characteristics of leaks, various types of leak detection equipment, and leak detection methodology.

Maintenance of Valves – This module will provide participants with the necessary skills to operate valves in the distribution system and evaluate their condition. The session will also explain how different valves are constructed, what’s inside them, and how they work.

Unidirectional Flushing – This module will provide hands-on training to familiarize participants with appropriate steps involved in unidirectional flushing and swabbing.

UV Absorbance & Transmittance – This practical course is designed to provide operators with a working knowledge of ultraviolet absorbance and transmittance as they apply to monitoring drinking water quality. Participants will have the opportunity to prepare and analyze samples, perform calculations and draw conclusions from the hands-on portion of this module.

Water Metering Awareness – This module will introduce participants to the various components of water meters, and provide an awareness of installation and maintenance best practices.

Jun 5 – 6, 2024 Maintenancefest, SOUTH WOODSLEE

Jun 19 – 20, 2024 Maintenancefest, THUNDER BAY

Aug 27 – 28, 2024 Maintenancefest, WALKERTON

Sept 11 – 12, 2024 Maintenancefest, KINGSTON

Space is limited, so register today at wcwc.ca/registration, dial 866-515-0550 or e-mail training@wcwc.ca.