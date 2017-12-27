Water testing laboratory and owners fined for Safe Drinking Water Act violations

Following two investigations, Central Ontario Analytical Laboratory Inc. (COAL) and its three owners were charged and convicted under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) on December 6, 2017.

According to the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC), the convictions relate to offering or providing a drinking water testing service without authority or not in accordance with a drinking water testing licence, and conducting a drinking water test contrary to a drinking water testing licence.

The fines issued to the company and its owners total $246,500 and the victim fine surcharges amount to $61,625. Additionally, the court issued an Order that prohibits COAL, 2293560 Ontario Inc., Lesley Johnston, Teresa Johnston, and Russell Johnston (the owners, sole officers and directors, and the operating minds of COAL and 2293560 Ontario Inc.) from ever holding or applying for a drinking water testing licence under the SDWA.

For more information on the convictions, see the original media release: www.news.ontario.ca