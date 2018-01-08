Water infrastructure upgrades wrap up in Quebec, kick-off in Nunavut

As the last of three water infrastructure projects nears completion in Asbestos, Quebec, new funding has been announced for two water infrastructure projects in Canada’s North.

Mid-December marked the end of construction on the small Quebec town’s underground wastewater storage reservoir, designed to contain flooding upstream of the community’s treatment plant. The work boosts bio-food sector wastewater treatment capacity and the capacity of the water system that serves the town’s industrial park.

This milestone also follows water pipe renewal work that spans more than 1,200 metres of road in Asbestos.

The Asbestos upgrades total nearly $3.5 million, along with $5.3 million in water infrastructure upgrades in nearby Weedon, Que, announced a year earlier. Both municipalities received significant funding through Canada’s Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. View a complete list of Quebec’s projects covered under the fund here.

“We are committed to investing in local infrastructure that provides communities with modern, reliable water and wastewater services,” said Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Amarjeet Sohi, in a statement to media. “I am delighted to showcase the end of this work, which will help protect the environment and health and wellbeing of Asbestos residents. We will continue working closely with our partners to make smart investments in infrastructure that improve the quality of life of all Quebeckers, while encouraging the growth of the middle class,” added Sohi.

More than 2,000 kilometres north of Asbestos, in Iqaluit, Nunavut, residents are getting two significant water infrastructure upgrades. The first investment is for the Arnaitok Complex, which serves as the city’s arena, fire department and municipal offices. The upgrades include installation of new boilers and a heat exchange system to provide a clean energy upgrade to a system installed in the 1960s.

The second investment for Iqaluit supports upgrades to improve the reliability and quality of the City’s water and wastewater systems. The upgrades include new water quality analyzers, pumps and a new power supply system. The wastewater improvements involve new gas detection sensors, improved ventilation and new wiring systems.

“These improvements help to address a couple of the many infrastructure needs the City is currently facing, and we look forward to working with all levels of government on our other infrastructure requirements,” announced Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern.