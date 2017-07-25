Wastewater and stormwater management investments in Pilot Butte, SK

Federal, provincial and municipal funding to upgrade and expand wastewater treatment facilities and stormwater management systems in the Town of Pilot Butte, Saskatchewan, was announced on July 17, 2017.

The wastewater plant upgrades include new pumping and pipeline infrastructure; an expansion and upgrade of the existing lagoon; and the addition of effluent disinfection equipment. According to Infrastructure Canada, this project will increase the Town’s capacity to support local economic growth, help to protect the environment, and allow it to expand its social and recreational services.

The total estimated cost of wastewater upgrades is $6,534,000, with the federal and provincial government each contributing up to $2,166,666 and the Town responsible for remaining costs.

Stormwater drainage infrastructure is currently under construction in the Town. When complete, this work will control erosion, prevent flooding, and reduce the burden on the sanitary sewer system. Additionally, stormwater drainage infrastructure is being improved in five other areas of the Town, which will reduce the risk of flooding damage to private and commercial properties.

The total estimated cost of stormwater improvements is estimated at $664,253. The Town will use its federal Gas Tax Fund to support this project.

