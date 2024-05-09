UWaterloo launches climate change diploma for grad students

Ontario’s University of Waterloo (UWaterloo) is offering an interdisciplinary graduate diploma in climate change that is the first of its kind in Canada.

UWaterloo officials said the climate change diploma will be open to every enrolled masters and doctoral student alongside their primary degree at no additional cost. The school wants to leverage collaboration across disciplines, from finance to engineering, to health, planning, and earth sciences.

To earn the diploma, students must take one climate fundamentals course and one approved climate specialization course outside of their home faculty. They must also participate in a minimum of four approved climate change seminars and conferences, according to UWaterloo.

“Climate change is everyone’s business,” announced Daniel Scott, professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Management. “Our faculty has been at the forefront of building programs to fill the climate skills gap, so our students are prepared to thrive in this new reality when they graduate.”

The climate change diploma’s program was developed by scholars and members of the Waterloo Climate Institute, one of the largest concentrations of climate change researchers in Canada that spans all six of the university’s faculties.

The diploma joins the Faculty of Environment’s suite of climate-specific training, which includes a climate change course open to all UWaterloo undergraduate students, a bachelor of science in climate and environmental change, a professional diploma in climate risk management, and a professional masters in climate change.