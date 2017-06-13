The Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food has announced a contribution of more than $2.9 million for two McGill University projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by water and fertilizer use in agriculture. The announcement was made on June 12, 2017, in Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue, Quebec.

According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, this funding comes from the Agricultural Greenhouse Gases Program (AGGP). It will enable McGill University to develop policies, models and new practices for water management systems, and to assess the effectiveness and the impact on soils of using municipal biosolids as fertilizers in three different Canadian climate zones.

The AGGP is a $27-million initiative intended to help the agricultural sector adjust to climate change and improve soil and water conservation.

To view the original release, visit: www.newswire.ca