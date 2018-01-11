Sulzer acquires JWC Environmental

Sulzer announced today that it has completed the acquisition of JWC Environmental in a $215 million (USD) enterprise value deal.

According to Sulzer, this acquisition allows the company to grow its wastewater treatment offering through complementary equipment, as well as to improve its access to the municipal and industrial wastewater market in North America. Sulzer said it intends to support the expansion of JWC into Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The enterprise value of $215 million USD, adjusted for an acquired tax asset, corresponds to a multiple of approximately 10x 2018 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, said Sulzer in a media release.

About Sulzer

Headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, Sulzer specializes in pumping solutions, services for rotating equipment, as well as separation, mixing and application technology. It employs around 14,000 employees.

About JWC

Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, JWC Environmental is a leader in solids reduction and removal for the municipal wastewater industry, and in wastewater and process optimization for industrial customers.

For more information, visit: www.sulzer.com