Stormceptor EF and EFO achieve ISO 14034 Environmental Technology Verification

Imbrium® Systems announced on November 14, 2017, that the Stormceptor EF and Stormceptor EFO have achieved ISO 14034 Environmental Management – Environmental Technology Verification (ETV).

GLOBE Performance Solutions contracted the Verification Expert, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) to complete the Stormceptor EF and EFO technical review, performance claim and verification.

According to Imbrium, ISO 14034 is an international standard developed with Canadian participation (supported by the Standards Council of Canada and led by Environment and Climate Change Canada) that provides a protocol for third-party verification of technology performance claims. In essence, ETV acts as a “seal of approval,” providing reassurance to markets and regulators that the claims of technology companies are valid.

The Stormceptor EF is an enhanced flow separator designed to protect waterways from stormwater and snowmelt pollution. It effectively targets sediment (TSS), gross pollutants and other pollutants that attach to particles, such as nutrients and metals. Stormceptor EF’s independently tested, patent-pending treatment and scour prevention platform ensures pollutants are captured and contained during all rainfall events. The Stormceptor EFO configuration has been optimized to provide free oil and fuel capture and retention for use in spill-prone, hotspot areas such as fuel depots, convenience stores, fast food restaurants and industrial sites.

“ISO ETV is fast becoming a “must have” verification for local regulators approving stormwater treatment systems across Canada,” said Scott Perry, Director of Imbrium Systems. “The Stormceptor EF now joins the Jellyfish Filter in achieving ISO ETV verification; meaning Imbrium is the only stormwater technology in Canada to offer two ISO ETV verified stormwater treatment products.”

For more information on visit www.imbriumsystems.com/stormceptoref