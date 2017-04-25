St. Margarets, NB receives funding for water infrastructure upgrades

The community of St. Margarets, New Brunswick has received an estimated $2.15 million in funding for upgrades to their water infrastructure.

The project, announced on April 24, 2017, is being funded through the Gas Tax Fund and involves upgrades to the water system, including two kilometres of new PVC water main, the replacement of hydrants, the replacement of service connections, repairs to the reservoir, and a major upgrade to the existing water treatment building. The project also includes the installation of a back-up generator to provide protection in case of future power outages such as one earlier this year.

The St. Margarets Water and Wastewater Commission provides water distribution and wastewater collection to an area about 30 kilometres southeast of the City of Miramichi. The subdivision consists of many original residences from the former Chatham Airfield and much of the infrastructure is over 60 years old.

According to an article by the CBC, funding has been difficult to come by since St. Margarets isn’t a designated municipality. The funding comes from the federal government but is distributed by the province. The upgrades are expected to take two to three years to complete.