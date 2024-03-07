Single-use plastics ban remains in effect until appeal is heard

A federal court ruling in November proved a major challenge to the Liberal government’s single-use plastics ban, when it found it unconstitutional to add “plastic manufactured items” to the List of Toxic Substances in Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA). But the Federal Court of Appeal has since agreed to stay the judgment of the lower court pending the outcome of the appeal in the case, as quashing it could cause “irreparable harm” to the overall rollout of the Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations.

The Federal Court of Appeal granted the stay in a decision on January 25, meaning that the regulation of single-use plastics under CEPA remains in effect.

The appeal is expected to be heard later this year.

On November 16, 2023, the federal court ruled in Responsible Plastic Use Coalition v. Canada (Environment and Climate Change) that CEPA can only apply to an individual item as a substance, whereas multiple items can only be added if they are a class of substances and share similar properties.

In the January ruling, the court found that because several provisions in the single-use regulations have already come into force, a stay was necessary until the appeal can be heard. The court noted that many businesses are currently involved in adapting their business model to the ban, and that the federal government has spent millions of dollars rolling it out, and engaged in many meetings with businesses and stakeholders.

Addressing the federal court’s Schedule 1 ruling in terms of toxic classification, the motion judge wrote that, “I express no opinion on whether the Federal Court erred in this regard. What is certain, though, is that its decision has cast doubt on the validity of the Single-use Regulations and the effect of Bill S-5 on the validity of those regulations, which may well cause considerable confusion in the country.”

