SaskWater announced a two year rate adjustment for customers receiving potable and non-potable water. Rate adjustments vary by system and will take effect in May 2017 and May 2018. The adjustment was announced on January 18, 2017.

Approximately 77% of the 48,000 Saskatchewan residents affected by this adjustment are in the Saskatoon area. SaskWater buys potable water directly from the city of Saskatoon to serve these customers. Last month, the City approved a 9.5% increase for 2017 and a 9.25% increase for 2018. SaskWater customers around Saskatoon will receive the same increases.

SaskWater also buys potable water directly from the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant to supply customers in that area. The rate charged to SaskWater is increasing by 7% and SaskWater customers in the Buffalo Pound area will receive the same increase.

All other affected customers will see increases ranging from 2% to 4.5% in order to keep pace with rising operating costs and infrastructure management.

SaskWater supplies service to its municipal customers who then distribute the water to their residents. While individual communities will determine how they pass on the cost, SaskWater estimates the average impact to individual households receiving potable water will be an increase of $7.32 per month in 2017 and $7.53 per month in 2018.

SaskWater said written notification will be sent to each customer advising them of their specific adjustment. It provides water and wastewater services to more than 72,000 people in Saskatchewan across 63 communities, nine rural municipalities and 85 rural pipeline groups.

For more information, visit: www.saskwater.com