Funding for new Saskatchewan wastewater treatment facility announced

The Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan announced funding for a new wastewater treatment facility in the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte on January 31, 2017. Construction of a new centralized lagoon aims to improve the reliability and performance of wastewater collection and treatment for Frenchman Butte, as well as the Village of Paradise Hill and the Town of St. Walburg.

According to a government press release, this new infrastructure will protect the local environment, while accommodating future population growth—effectively doubling the current system’s capacity.

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are each contributing up to $4,166,667 for this project. The Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte No. 501 will be responsible for all remaining costs of the project, which is also being shared by the Village of Paradise Hill and the Town of St. Walburg. The total eligible project cost is $12.5 million.

