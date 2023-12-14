Engineering regulators have the potential to revolutionize their approach to compassionate regulation through targeted behavioral and procedural enhancements within a profession known for its high-stress environment, suggests a new blog post by Engineers Canada.

The new post, “How compassion can be integral to professional regulation” suggests there is merit in recognizing the pressures inherent in engineers’ professional roles and addressing the “pain points” of regulatory processes.

The blog advocates for a shift towards recognizing the psychological impacts often overlooked during interactions with regulators, affecting applicants, members of the public, and existing professionals.

“Increasingly, regulators in many professions are approaching their public protection mandate through a compassionate lens, seeking to find a harmonious balance between their regulatory duties and safeguarding the well-being of interested and impacted groups without compromising it,” states the Engineers Canada post.

The Engineers Canada post emphasizes the need for a compassionate understanding, recognizing the unique lived experiences of individuals involved in the regulatory process. It suggests specific behavioral changes for regulator staff, such as providing clear information, minimizing technical jargon, and focusing on transparent communication about processes and potential outcomes.

In terms of procedural changes, the blog proposes ideas like establishing appropriate communication frequencies and emphasizing remedial and supportive solutions over adversarial approaches. By doing so, the post suggests, regulators can better balance their public protection mandate with the well-being of those affected.

For a comprehensive exploration of these ideas and relevant references, read the full post on the Engineers Canada page.