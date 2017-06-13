Recent Canadian infrastructure funding announcements

Alberta

The government of Alberta announced on May 29, 2017, more than $131 million from the Water for Life and the Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership grant programs, to support 29 water infrastructure projects across the province.

The approved projects include a wastewater line from Sylvan Lake to Red Deer, with $37 million in provincial Water for Life grants. The line will handle wastewater from the Sylvan Lake region to meet the current and future needs of the community as it taps into its potential as a growing tourism destination.

To view a full list of projects covered under this announcement, and their eligible project cost, visit: www.alberta.ca

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland announced $4.5 million for the City of Corner Brook and $4.5 million for the Western Regional Service Board.

Funding for the City of Corner Brook projects comes through the Multi Year Capital Works program and includes water quality improvements, storm sewer upgrades, culvert replacements, and upgrades to city infrastructure.

Western Regional Service Board improvements come from the Federal Gas Tax Agreement and will target priorities in regional waste management infrastructure.

To view the original release, visit: www.releases.gov.nl.ca

Ontario

The governments of Ontario and Canada announced funding for 13 new projects in Windsor under the Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

The federal government is providing up to 50% of funding for these projects – over $6.1 million. The provincial government is providing up to 25% of funding for these projects – over $3 million, and the City of Windsor will fund the remaining costs of the projects.

To view the original release as well a list of CWWF projects in Ontario, visit: www.newswire.ca.

Saskatchewan

The governments of Saskatchewan and Canada announced funding for 75 new water and wastewater projects throughout Saskatchewan. This investment represents combined federal, provincial and local partner funding of more than $94 million for 74 CWWF projects, and one project under the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects.

The funding will support such initiatives as building new sewage treatment lagoons, upgrading sewage pumps, and improving drinking water supply systems.

To view the original release, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca