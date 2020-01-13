Water experts named to Order of Canada for life’s work

Canada’s Governor General, Julie Payette, announced the 2019 list of recipients set to receive the Order of Canada, including a number for their work around the subject of water.

There are 120 new appointments to the Order of Canada for 2019. They will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date.

Donald Mavinic of Vancouver will be honoured for his contributions to environmental engineering science and technology in Canada, notably in the areas of liquid wastewater and residuals management. The University of British Columbia civil engineering professor is well known for developing a unique technology that turns pipe-clogging and polluting phosphorus compounds in wastewater into environmentally-friendly fertilizer. Known as Crystal Green®, the continuous-release fertilizer increases crop yields and minimizes nutrient leaching and runoff.

Robie Macdonald of Victoria, B.C., will be honoured for having identified the effects contaminants have on northern marine ecosystems and on nearby Indigenous communities. An Emeritus Scientist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Macdonald is known for his work on marine biogeochemistry, aquatic pathways, environmental contaminants and stable isotopes. He is currently researching organic carbon cycling, freshwater processes, contaminants and the effects of climate change on these processes in the Arctic Ocean, with special emphasis on the Beaufort Sea and Hudson Bay.

Eddy Carmack of Saanichton, B.C., will be honoured for his contributions to climate oceanography and for expanding our understanding of the Arctic Ocean and its role as an exemplar for climate change. An Emeritus Scientist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Carmack was awarded the Massey Medal in 2007 by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society for his outstanding work in ocean science.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of the country’s highest honours. Presented by the governor general, the Order honours people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.

Close to 7,500 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order of Canada since it was established.

