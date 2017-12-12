Ontario’s new plan detailing the government’s commitment to invest $190 billion over 13 years in public infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges, also includes Ontario’s first-ever asset inventory for the age, condition and value of provincial infrastructure assets by sector.

By 2019, the Infrastructure for Jobs and Prosperity Act, 2015, requires Ontario to describe the state of its assets, what it needs over the next 10 years, and its strategy to meet those needs. The newly-released plan also responds to the 2015 Ontario Auditor General’s Report, which highlighted the need for the government to have a reliable estimate of condition for provincial assets to use for funding-priority decisions.

“Ontario’s Long-Term Infrastructure Plan puts into action a strategy that will empower businesses and families to create a cohesive society that is attractive to investment,” said Richard Koroscil, interim president and CEO at the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. “Transit, hospitals, schools, broadband technology and affordable energy are all essential to a vision that will enable inclusive economic development in Ontario,” added Koroscil in a statement.

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s administration is already in the third year of the 13-year infrastructure plan, which also integrates climate change considerations into infrastructure planning to ensure environmental sustainability.

Here are highlights from the new asset inventory list detailed in Building Better Lives: Ontario’s Long-Term Infrastructure Plan 2017:

*All figures courtesy of the Ontario government’s Building Better Lives: Ontario’s Long-Term Infrastructure Plan 2017.

