Ontario introduces new water bottling fee

Beginning August 1, 2017, water bottlers in Ontario will pay $503.71 for every million litres of groundwater taken. The announcement was made by the Ontario government on June 8, 2017, as part of the province’s plan to strengthen groundwater protection for future generations.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC), the new fee will help recover costs associated with managing groundwater taken by water bottlers, including supporting scientific research on the environmental impacts as well as enhanced data analysis on groundwater taken for water bottling.

In Ontario, water bottling facilities must apply for permits to take water from groundwater sources, if the facility takes more than 50,000 litres of water on any day.

Other elements of Ontario’s groundwater protection plan include:

A moratorium on all new and expanded permits to take water from groundwater sources for water bottling. To remain in effect until January 1, 2019.

The introduction of new, stricter rules for renewals of existing bottled water permits.

Research to ensure long-term water protection, including considering the impacts of climate change and future demand on water sources.

Engaging Indigenous partners, communities and industry on changes to water quantity management practices.

The MOECC estimates that bottled water produces about 180 times the greenhouse gas emissions of tap water due to the use of plastic and fossil fuels used for transportation.

To view the original release, visit: news.ontario.ca