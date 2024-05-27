OMWA and OPCEA host Education Days & Tradeshow next week

The Ontario Municipal Water Association (OMWA) hosts the return of in-person Education Days on June 5-6, 2024, at Casino Rama Resort.

Hosted under a partnership with the Ontario Pollution Control Equipment Association (OPCEA), the event offers water and wastewater professionals opportunities to participate in on-the-job-training.

Director-approved continuing education units (CEUs) in Management Systems 101 and Operator Response Skills and Modern Challenges are sold out at this time. However, seven hours of on-the-job-training are still available with companies such as WACHS Canada Inc., Municipal Water Solutions Inc., Millstream Engineering Inc., Crane Pumps and Systems Inc., Arctos Engineering, Hydrasurvey Ltd., and Flowpoint Systems.

Located just north of Orillia, the event also includes a tradeshow, allowing visits with manufacturers and suppliers to get the latest information on new products and technologies. Access to the trade show is complimentary for all with opportunities to win a variety of draw and door prizes at the end of Day two.

Attendance may also qualify as Continuing Knowledge Activity for the PEO PEAK program and as Continuing Professional Development for OACETT members.

Registration information and a full event agenda can be found here.

For more information on attending, or exhibiting, visit www.omwa.org, or email kmontgomery@flowpointsystems.com