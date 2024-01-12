Compliance software and data company, Nimonik Inc., has announced its acquisition of Document Center Inc., a 41-year-old industrial standards compliance information company based in California.

Headquartered in Montreal, Nimonik’s team says it will offer its modern platform to over 5,000 Document Center customers and across the broader U.S. market.

“Since I began my career in compliance, access to industrial standards has always been an issue for our customers,” announced Nimonik CEO Jonathan Brun, in a statement. “This acquisition will create the world’s only integrated compliance solution with both regulations and standards. This combination will allow engineering teams and compliance teams to work together to ensure ongoing operational compliance across their locations,” added Brun.

The acquisition of Document Center is the fifth by Nimonik, including the spring 2023 acquisition of Toronto-based Templegate Information Services Inc. The recent acquisitions establish Nimonik, founded in 2008, as a premier provider of compliance data for the industry.

Document Center owner, Claudia Bach, will stay on with Nimonik as a strategic advisor, while Document Center President Kyle Bach will become Nimonik’s vice-president.

In an announcement, Claudia Bach noted that Document Center subscribers have been requesting the introduction of digital tools that would permit more customization. She hopes the acquisition will make that a reality.

“It gives us great pleasure to jointly announce this new stage in the process of continual improvement,” Bach stated. “We have been very careful to choose an appropriate partner to continue our legacy of commitment to the standards community. With Nimonik, we are confident that the new alignment will result in the very best combination of sensitively curated content, technical expertise, and client-oriented focus,” she added.

Nimonik covers over 550,000 regulations worldwide in over 600 jurisdictions, while Document Center, known for its strength in the medical devices industry, has more than 500,000 Industrial Standards in its online store and subscription platform.

Watch: Document Center and Nimonik join forces